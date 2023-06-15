IIIT Basara Student Found Dead In Suspicious Condition In Campus Premises

Why you’re reading this: 17-year-old studying at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) also known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara in Hyderabad was found dead under suspected circumstances. According to reports, she fell down from the hostel building at around 2 am on Thursday (June 15).

3 things you need to know:

The nature of the death is yet not clear.

This is the second death in as many days at IIIT Basara.

Two incidents of suicide were recorded at IIIT Basara in 2022.

A suspected case of suicide

According to police, a Pre-University Course (PUC) first-year student was found dead in a suspicious condition on IIIT Basara campus premises at about 2 am on June 15. It is suspected that she might have committed suicide or fallen down from the hostel building accidentally.

The minor victim aged 17 was shifted to a local hospital immediately after she fell down from the building, subsequently, she was moved to a different hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. The body was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and after investigation, the reason for her death will be known.

Repeated incidents of suicides at IIIT Basara

Shockingly, On June 13 a student hanged herself in a washroom of the Institute’s administrative building. After writing the Physics exam, another 17-year-old student studying in first-year, PUC took the extreme step of ending her life. The Sangareddy-based student was under mental stress and she was being counselled by her teachers after the examination got over yet she went to the washroom and committed suicide.

Two incidents of suicides were reported from IIIT Basara in 2022. A PUC second-year student took his life in the hostel building in December 2022 and one more student, studying in the first year of the B. Tech integrated program, hanged himself in August last year.

