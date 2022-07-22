IIITM Gwalior Student Commits Suicide In Hyderabad; Case Lodged Under 'suspicious Death'

In an unfortunate incident from Telangana, a 23-year-old boy studying at the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior, committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad. According to the latest updates, the boy identified as Dheena C jumped off the roof of his residence on Thursday and succumbed to severe injuries.

While the body of the boy has been shifted for autopsy, a case has been registered under 'suspicious death' and further investigation has been initiated.

The IIITM student used to run a Youtube channel going by the name of 'SeLFlo' where he used to upload gaming videos. Reportedly, it is being said that the boy was upset over not receiving followers on his channel, and out of depression, he committed suicide, however, the actual reason is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Just a few hours before he committed suicide, the boy uploaded a video on his Youtube channel possibly from September 2015. Also, a long heartwrenching note has been shared on his Twitter handle suggesting it to be his 'suicide note'.

In the note shared on TwitLonger, Dheena recalled all the happenings in his life as he shared his reasons for depression leading him to take his own life.

"I know my death won't be remembered much sadly, that's just what I have logically arrived at, for I am selflo, not a person but a news channel. no face but a voice, who loved to interact with the community and who genuinely cared about the community and not like other channels, who wanted to have a better life for the past 5+ years but couldn't", a part of his note read.

Girl student commits suicide due to failure in exams

In another incident of suicide in the state, a 16-year-old identified as Kunuru Anjali also committed suicide in Telangana's Peddapalli district. The incident took place a few days in the Adavisrirampur region. According to local reports, the girl was studying intermediate (MPC) at a private school but failed in a subject.

Disappointed over her failure, she attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at her residence. Later, she was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

Image: Shutterstock/Republic