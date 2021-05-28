IIL Joins Bharat Biotech To Produce Covaxin Drug Substance From Mid- June

The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has teamed up with Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based Pharmaceutical company, to produce drug substances for Covaxin and ramp up the vaccine production. The IIL is a Public Sector Undertaking that works under the National Dairy Development Board, Ministry of Animal Husbandry. The organization has been chosen to work under the Mission COVID Suraksha and increase vaccine production. Noting the advancement, the Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited, Dr. K Anand Kumar informed that the company has already started with the manufacturing process and has conducted some successful trials.

Dr. Kumar added, "Amidst the COVID crisis, India has only a few vaccine manufacturing units. But considering the population of India, the country needs several millions of doses of vaccine to be produced. To ramp up the COVID vaccination production in the country, we have partnered with Bharat Biotech with a Technology Collaboration Agreement. "

Production of Covaxin Drug

The Indian Immunologicals Limited under the Technology Collaboration Agreement will produce the Covaxin drug for Bharat Biotech at one of its manufacturing units in Hyderabad. The Managing Director informed that production of the drug substance will start from June 15, and Bharat Biotech could expect the first batch by the end of July. The manufacturing unit at Hyderabad will have the capacity to produce 2 to 3 million doses every month, noted Dr. Kumar. He further stated that a new plant will also be set up in the same manufacturing facility.

"As a part of this agreement, we at IIL will be manufacturing the Covaxin Drug Substance for Bharat Biotech at one of our manufacturing facilities here in Hyderabad. And, the preparations for the manufacturing process have been started and we have already taken some trials and they have been successful," said Dr Kumar.

IIL's own COVID Vaccine

Managing Director, Anand announced that Indian Immunologicals Limited itself is developing a COVID vaccine. Currently, animal trials of the vaccine have been completed and it is expected that by August 2021, human trials will start. Further, Anand informed that for manufacturing the COVID-19 drug substance, Rabies antigen manufacturing block of IIL at Karkapatla will be required to modify. The organization has successfully obtained the Test license from Central and State authorities for producing the Covaxin Drug Substance for Bharat Biotech added Anand.

The Managing Director speaking about the contribution of IIL in the drug production stated, "The PSU has experience in manufacturing products, Anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), Pentavalent Vaccine, Hepatitis-B, DPT and Tetanus Toxoid Vaccines. IIL has been a major supplier of pediatric vaccines to the Government of India`s Universal Immunization program."

Source- ANI