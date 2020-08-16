IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020: IIM Rohtak Announces Admission Test Result

The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has announced the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 results on its official website. Students who are shortlisted in the IPMAT 2020 can now appear for next stage of admission to the institute's five-year management program. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of IIM Rohtak and by following the below-mentioned steps.

How to check IPMAT 2020 Result?

The IIM Rohtak has released the IPM admission result for the written examination. The candidates can check their IPMAT 2020 results on the official website of IIM Rohtak.

Step 1. Visit the IIM Rohtak Official Website at 'iimrohtak.ac.in'.

Step 2. Click on ‘IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’ which will appear on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the ‘Click Here’ button that will appear on a new page.

Step 4. Enter Login credentials (application number and D.O.B).

Step 5. The IPMAT result will be available on the screen.

Step 6. Download the scorecard and take a print out of the same for future use.

IPM course

IIM Rohtak introduced the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for students after class XII who aim to pursue their career in Business Management. On successful completion of the academic rigor of 5 years, the participant will be awarded a Master of Business Administration (MBA) by IIM Rohtak. If any student intends to exit after successfully completing the programme requirement at the end of 3 years, he/she will be awarded a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

