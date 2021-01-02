'IIMs Can Turn Local Into Global': PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of IIM Sambalpur Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha via video conferencing on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Laying the foundation stone for IIM Sambalpur’s permanent campus. https://t.co/2JB9hhQLMA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

During the virtual address, PM Modi said that the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur will represent the great heritage of Odisha. "Most startups are coming up in tier II and III cities of the country. From the farming sector to the space sector, the scope for startups is increasing. Till 2014, there were 13 IIMs in India. Today, there are 20 IIMs.Such large talent pools can help strengthen the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. IIMs can act as a bridge between local products and global collaborations, with new and innovative solutions IIM students can turn local into global".

"The youth of India needs to be prepared for the massive opportunities that lie ahead in India. In this new decade, we’re responsible to give a new image to brand India globally. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, this year India has given more unicorns than previous years. During pandemic, India found permanent solutions for PPE kits, masks and ventilators. Management experts coming out with new experiences in new areas will play a big role in taking India to new heights" he also highlighted.

"Today India has changed its approach to long-term solutions, the whole world has changed from a global village to a global workplace, with the concept of work from anywhere. India too has swiftly done all the necessary improvements in the last few months. The gas coverage stands at over 98%", he also added.

Present at the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Since ancient times Odisha has a tradition of excellence in education. In just about 5 years IIM Sambalpur has been able to cast its positive impact upon the hierarchy of educational institutions in Odisha.

The ceremony was virtually attended by over 5000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty members of IIM Sambalpur.

First IIM to introduce 'flipped classroom'

IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to introduce the idea of the flipped classroom concept to promote innovation. Learning in this classroom will be done by the digital mode as experiential learning takes place through live projects from the industry. 200 acres of land has been provided by the government for the construction of the proposed campus. In terms of highest gender diversity, with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch, the fledgling institute also outscored all the other IIMs.

