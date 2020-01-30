'Not New!': IIT-Bombay Clarifies On Diktat Banning Anti-national & Undesirable Activities

One of the premier technical institutes of the nation, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT), has banned all forms of 'anti-national activities' and activism on its campus. The institute's administration has circulated a 15-point circular, one of the directives of which states that residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and/or any other undesirable activities.

'Not new rules, already in the statutes'

IIT-Bombay's spokesperson has said that the rules laid out in the circular are not new in the system, whereas they have been in the statutes. Earlier in the month, the premier institute had maintained a stand that it was a non-political institution after a personal statement by some people attributing to it which was denied by the institute. It has also dissociated itself from an active group called "IIT-Bombay for Justice" saying it was not an officially recognized body.

The circular has also banned the distribution of any posters, leaflets or pamphlets in the hostel premises without the permission of the Dean of Student Affairs (DoSA). Also, any form of speech, plays or music or any other activity controversial in nature and may disturb the peace of the hostel environment is banned even if a faculty is involved in it, only DoSA approved content or literature will be allowed. It has also warned students against screening pirate, unauthorized or unlicensed movies. Also, no moving around furniture and fitments and refrain from defacing walls, doors, windows, shelves from inside or outside.

Residents are asked to carry ID cards all the time and must produce on demand. Residents must refrain from any sort of addiction such as smoke, drink or take drugs in the campus, nor should they enter the premises in an intoxicated state.

Blood relatives like parents, brothers and sisters are permitted to stay in the hostel, even overnight, but only after DoSA permission, and up to a maximum of seven days which may be relaxed under medical cases after prior permission.

Here is the circular: