IIT-Bombay Finds Innovative Way To Generate Oxygen From Nitrogen Plants Amid Shortage

As the country's health infrastructure reels under immense strain due to the COVID-19 surge, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has proposed a solution for the growing demand for medical oxygen in the country. IIT Bombay has demonstrated technology for the conversion of nitrogen generator to oxygen generator.

Prof Milind Atrey, Dean (R&D) of the prestigious institute took up a pilot project to evaluate the conversion of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) nitrogen unit to PSA oxygen unit by fine-tuning the existing plant setup and changing the molecular sieves from carbon to zeolite. The project was taken up in collaboration with Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE).

IIT Bombay demonstrates conversion of Nitrogen generator to Oxygen generator: A simple and fast solution for the current oxygen crisis. We request various government authorities, NGOs, and private companies to contact Prof. Milind Atrey (dean.rnd@iitb.ac.in). pic.twitter.com/etSdJi6ZQi — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) April 29, 2021

The release said such nitrogen plants, which take air from the atmosphere as raw material, are available across India in various industrial plants and can be converted into an oxygen generator to tackle the current shortage. A PSA nitrogen plant in the Refrigeration and Cryogenics Laboratory at IIT Bombay was selected to demonstrate the concept.

'Promising results'

"The setup for the experiment was developed within three days, and the initial tests have shown promising results. Oxygen production could be achieved at 3.5 atm pressure with a purity level of 93-96 per cent. This gaseous oxygen can be utilised for COVID related needs across existing hospitals and upcoming COVID specific facilities by providing a continuous supply of oxygen," the release said.

Director IIT Bombay Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri congratulated all the involved parties and said that such a partnership between academia and industry is highly desirable and essential for the growth and success of the country. He also encouraged the teams to conceptualise innovative ideas and generate indigenous IP that can be leveraged across multiple sectors in meeting the country's needs.

(With inputs from agency)