Amid Directive Barring 'anti-national Activity', IIT Bombay Issues Clarification

Amid the anger among the students over the directive regarding ‘anti-national activity’, the IIT Bombay management clarified that it was not against any peaceful expression of opinion in “individual capacity”. It maintained that the recent directive only reiterated the existing hostel rules. Moreover, the varsity management contended that the student council- the body comprising elected student representatives had been consulted. At the same time, it stated that the institute did not endorse any political ideology.

The statement from IIT Bombay read, "IIT-B wishes to clarify that the institute is not against any peaceful expression of opinion in individual capacity. With regard to recent circular sent to students, we wish to reiterate that these are standard and existing rules for hostels assimilated from all IITs and were sent to all students to remind them to abide by the hostel rules and not disturb the peaceful academic atmosphere within the hostels and academic areas. This circular was sent in consultation with the student council, which comprises of elected student representatives.”

It added, "The institute is strictly apolitical in its views and does not endorse any political ideology. However, any student is free to express his or her opinion in the individual capacity as per rights and responsibilities enshrined in our constitution.”

The contentious directive

Since the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, there have been widespread protests against it in several universities across the country. Students of IIT Bombay have also been involved in some of these agitations. The present controversy has its roots in a notice circulated by the Dean of Student Affairs at IIT Bombay.

The ‘Code of Conduct rules’ in the circular contains 15 dos and don’ts. However, the most contentious aspect was the directive pertaining to ‘anti-national activity’.It stated, “Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social or any other undesirable activities".

