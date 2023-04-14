IIT Bombay Suicide: Darshan Solanki's Father Writes To SIT, Alleges Caste Discrimination

In the IIT-Bombay Darshan Solanki suicide case, his father, on April 13, demanded an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). On the same day, the SIT recovered the cutter allegedly used by the batchmate Arman Khatri to threaten the deceased. Notably a first-year B Tech (Chemical) course student at IIT-Bombay, Darshan Solanki died after he jumped from the seventh floor of the campus hostel building on February 12 this year.

The Father of Darshan Solanki has written to Mumbai SIT requesting them to investigate the caste discrimination faced by his son while he was a student at IIT Bombay. He also demanded that the cloned copies of Darshan Solanki’s electronic devices be returned to the family.

Is Darshan Solanki’s caste the reason behind his suicide?

In the IIT Mumbai suicide case, Maharashtra formed an SIT to investigate the matter. Solanki’s family has claimed that he faced discrimination at the premier institute for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community and suspected foul play in his death. However, an internal inquiry committee set up by IITB ruled out the caste angle and said the possible cause of Solanki ending his life would be his deteriorating academic performance.

The SIT three days back arrested Arman Khatri in the Darshan Solanki suicide case allegedly on the charge of abetment to suicide. Both Khatri and Solanki stayed on the same floor of the IIT-Bombay hostel located in Suburban Powai. "The cutter, which Khatri used for threatening the victim, was recovered from the hostel room of the former on Tuesday. It was recovered after Khatri was taken to his hostel room as part of the investigation," the official said.

The official said Khatri is being questioned to know the exact reason behind his dispute with Darshan Solanki. The SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute's hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that he wrote it.

