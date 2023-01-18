IIT Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit By Car

New Delhi: A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and his friend was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car outside the campus here, police said on Wednesday.

Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla (29) went to a restaurant on Tuesday night and were crossing the road after having dinner when the car hit both of them, a senior police officer said.

Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla is admitted to the Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg, he said.

Both of them were doing their PH.D from IIT Delhi, police said.

The car, which hit the two, was found abandoned at some distance. The driver of the car has been identified, police said.

Khan's relatives, however, expressed anger over delay by police in reaching the spot.

"Ashraf was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle. He was not a small boy. He was an adult. How come someone just hit him and fled the spot. I being his guardian was here at 2 am and when I urged the police to come immediately, they said they would come only by 8 am.

"What was this attitude? There should be a thorough enquiry into the matter. I suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol," said Khan's aunt.

In a statement, the IIT Delhi said on the night of January 17, two Ph.D students from the Textile and Fibre Engineering department met with a tragic road accident outside the campus.

One of the students, Ashraf Nawaz Khan, succumbed to injuries while another student, Ankur Shukla, who also got injured, is undergoing treatment, the statement said.

"The police are investigating the accident. The institute community mourns the loss of its student and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Ankur Shukla. The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students," the statement said.

