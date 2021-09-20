IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop 'Superhydrophobic Cotton' To Clean Marine Oil Spill

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed a new class of superhydrophobic cotton composites with Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) that promise marine oil-spill clean-up in near future. The MOF composite has great capability for selective separation of the oils from oil/water mixtures, and the separation efficiency lies between 95% and 98%, irrespective of the chemical composition and density of the oils.

Besides, the MOF composite can also absorb large volumes of oils and can be reused a minimum of 10 times so that the sorbents can provide more recovery of the spilt oil.

"Once applied, it can clean the spilled oil from environmental water (river, sea or ocean water) during oil transportation with high efficiency and large absorption capacity, thus reducing environmental water pollution. Researchers have said that both heavy and light oils can be effectively absorbed by the material. Apart from it, the material is easy to prepare, cost-effective and recyclable," said a member of the research team.

The research team was led by Dr Shyam P. Biswas, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati.

Research on water repellent superhydrophobic cotton

Explaining the motive of the research, Dr Shyam P. Biswas said,

"In our work, we focused on a real problem in environmental water pollution in current time. Our goal was to develop a new material that could be synthesized easily and should be cost-effective. We have grown our new MOF material on the surface of medical cotton, which is environment-friendly and cost-effective. Such low-cost material will reduce the production cost of the material for large-scale industrial synthesis for real applications, compared to currently available materials in the market."

Elaborating on how this research would benefit the country, Dr Shyam P. Biswas said,

“In a vast country like India where petroleum hydrocarbons are the major sources of fuel, accidental oil spills occur frequently here during transportation and storage of oils. The material developed in our laboratory will certainly be beneficial to reduce the environmental water pollution by efficiently absorbing the spilled oil from environmental water.”

In the petroleum industry, oil leakage and oil spill accidents happen frequently during offshore oil transportation. This severe water contamination threatens the health of human beings and other living species. Therefore, the treatment of industrial oil wastewater and the separation of the oil spills from water has become a challenging task worldwide. Under such a scenario, this research is being looked upon as pathbreaking work to ensure a clean environment, particularly water bodies.

(Image credit: IIT GUWAHATI)