IIT Hyderabad CfHE Eyes Universal Healthcare Solutions In Fully-paid Fellowship Programme

The Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad has invited applications for the fifth batch of its fully-paid fellowship. This unique fellowship is dedicated to achieving universal healthcare solutions by igniting the spark of entrepreneurship and providing successful applicants with training and incubation opportunities.

Solutions for major healthcare issues affecting India, including COVID-19 pandemic, infant mortality and other issues were developed by the startups and alumni of this fellowship.

Open to candidates with medical, engineering & design degrees

The CfHE programme is open to candidates with medical, engineering and design degrees. It offers a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 during the first year of training. The number of fellowships to be offered this year is 25. CfHE incubator offers design and 3D fabrication facilities for prototyping of solutions and testing of medical devices and serves as a rapid acceleration platform for the fellows and startups. A three-stage selection process with shortlisting at each stage shall be used including general aptitude, skills, entrepreneurial orientation of the candidates and a 'hackathon'.

Speaking about CfHE fellowship, Professor BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "A need was felt to usher in innovation and incubation culture in academic institutions. IIT Hyderabad has always been progressive to address such needs. With a strong research in Biomedical Engineering, and a lot of faculty from other departments engaged in interdisciplinary research in allied areas, it was only appropriate to identify healthcare as the theme for this endeavour."

CfHE fellowship is one of a kind: Professor Renu John, Head CfHE

Professor Renu John, Head, CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, "The fellowship in healthcare entrepreneurship at CfHE is one of its kind in the country and the diversity of domain expertise that is available with CfHE has been one of the critical strengths in driving this program successfully."

In a statement released for the applicants mentioned that the programme is full-time in-residence fellowship and training will be strongly hands-on. The programme follows a structured and comprehensive package of the curriculum. "The fellows will undergo clinical immersions in private and public hospitals. They will also be taught the bio-design process by IIT Hyderabad faculty and will have access to mentors, industry professionals and investors, besides advisors," the statement added.

