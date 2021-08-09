IIT Jodhpur Invents Low-cost Water Purification Treatment Unit For Schools In Rural Areas

In Jodhpur, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has made a marvelous invention by creating a low-cost water filtration and treatment device for the schools in Rajasthan's rural districts. To ensure that the water is cleansed and retreated for efficient use, the water purification unit employs membrane-assisted sorption-based Ultrafiltration (UF) technology. The advantage of the innovative device is that it is portable, and it was first put in five rural schools in the Rajasthan districts of Jodhpur, Sirohi, and Jhunjhunu.

According to institute officials, amid the pandemic, washing hands many times a day, as well as cleaning floors and surfaces in public areas, has become standard procedure and the most essential one to keep the virus at bay.

As waste water production is likewise rising in both rural and urban regions, the need for clean water has also increased. To eliminate this problem, water auditing, water budgeting as well as smart water supply are required. The Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Pradip K Tewari said that IIT Jodhpur is applying its knowledge to solve this by using a holistic examination of water quantity and quality needs for the benefit of society. He further added that water resource management, water conservation, water purification, wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse are all part of this mission.

The other creation of IIT

The team has also developed a design of a low-cost water purification and treatment system that was created in-house for the reuse of treated greywater for non-potable uses. This was later installed and further demonstrated. One of the most significant advantages of this decentralised unit is that it is operated by the end-user, with no staffing costs, making it cost-effective.

Pradip K Tewari said that these projects done by the IITs are an ascertain knowledge for the local teachers, staff members and students to participate in this. This will assist the local people to operate and maintain at the lowest possible level, as well as to have proper capacity growth. This subject introduces to primary school pupils to practical aspects of the water filtration and treatment device will give an introduction to primary-level skill development as well as a unique approach to decentralised community-managed systems, according to Tewari.

According to the researchers, the waste treatment unit has the potential to stimulate hand-washing in water-scarce areas such as Rajasthan, which has only 1-2 percent of the country's water resources.

As per the members of the institute's faculty, Prashant Kumar Gupta, Vikky Anand, and Nirmaly Bachhar said that IIT Jodhpur will develop and install the units in as many as 25 schools in rural regions of Jodhpur and the surrounding area utilising CSR funds and comparable support.

(Image: Twitter)