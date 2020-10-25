IIT Jodhpur Signs MoU With NHAI To Improve National Highway Design & Infrastructure

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur has joined hands with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to improve highway infrastructure and design. Both IIT Jodhpur and NHAI signed the MoU at a ceremony that was held at the IIT campus on Friday. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of IIT Jodhpur Director Santanu Chaudhury and Ajay Bishnoi, GM (Tech) and Project Director, NHAI, Project Implementation United (PIU) Jodhpur.

IIT Jodhpur signs MoU with NHAI

Santanu Chaudhury said, "As a part of this MoU, NHAI and IIT Jodhpur will work together in various domains, including transportation engineering, structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, hydraulics engineering, infrastructure systems, earthquake engineering, urban and rural planning and disaster mitigation and management with an objective of sharing."

Chaudhury said that in order to improve the National Highways' infrastructure, IIT and NHAI will work together in multiple domains. This MoU will also allow IIT Jodhpur's undergraduate and postgraduate students to undertake paid internships in any of the above-mentioned fields. This collaboration will also help to bridge the industry-institution gap and develop technologies which can be adopted in practice, he added.

(With PTI inputs)