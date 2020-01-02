IIT Kanpur Denies 'anti-Hindu' Probe Into Faiz's Poem: 'Probe Into Social Media Posts'

Clarifying the probe into the anti-CAA protests, IIT Kanpur's Deputy Director Mahindra Agrawal, on Thursday has clarified that the probe is to look into complaints of inflammatory posts on social media. He added that members of certain communities had mentioned that the protesting students had read out at a certain poem. Moreover, he said the panel is not probing whether the above-mentioned poem was 'anti-Hindu' or not.

IIT-Kanpur denies anti-Hindu probe

Manindra Agrawal: ... that during protests march taken out by students certain poem was read, subsequently certain social media posts were made which were inflammatory. So, the institute has set up a committee to look into all these complaints. 2/2 https://t.co/EMO2DQlKVP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2020

IIT-Kanpur students recite Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge'

The controversy was started when the students of IIT-Kanpur held a march in solidarity with the Jamia Millia students on December 17. While protesting against the police action against the students, IIT-Kanpur students had read a poem titled 'Hum Dekhenge' by renowned Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. 16 days later - on January 1, IIT-Kanpur authorities constituted a panel to probe after several complaints were registered- calling the poem 'anti-Hindu'.

IIT-Kanpur teacher terms poem 'anti-Hindu'

Addressing the media, Director Prof. Abhay Karandukar said, " A high-level committee has been set up and action will be taken accordingly." When asked if the probe was to determine if the poem was anti-Hindu, he added, "How will we know what kind of slogans were raised? That is why there is a probe panel."

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has slammed the probe saying that it was shameful that the poet's iconic poem was being termed anti-Hindu. Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar too has called it absurd and funny. An IIT-Kanpur teacher allegedly complained that the students had defied prohibitory orders, inflammatory social media posts had been shared ahead of the march and that the poem was allegedly anti-Hindu.

Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' poem

Faiz penned the iconic 'Hum Dekhenge' poem in 1979. Subsequently, it gained popularity as the revolutionary song against Pakistan dictator Zia-ul-Haq's regime which had overthrown the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto government. In 1986, Pakistani singer Iqbal Bano had sung the poem in front of a 50,000-plus crowd while protesting against the martial law inspite of the ban imposed on Faiz's poems by the Zia government.

