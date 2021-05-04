IIT Kanpur Develops Portal With Verified Leads Of COVID Medical Supplies Amid Crisis

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, Republic Media Network continues to bring forth many COVID-19 heroes, who have been doing their best to serve people during the pandemic. As demand for basic medical equipment grows, several appeals are being made on social media. Following this, a group from IIT Kanpur spoke to Republic TV in a special broadcast about the recent website named 'India COVID Support' they have developed, which is a one-stop solution for all Coronavirus infected-related requirements.

The team of professionals from IIT Kanpur have developed a website, from where one can get all his/her COVID-related requirements such as verified leads for oxygen/beds, medical consultation, proper diet to follow, and several other things on a single platform. This website has been developed and initiated by Head of Strategic Initiatives SIIC IIT Kanpur Rahul Patel, AVP Biotech Programs Aditi Kumar and CEO of IIT Kanpur's Incubation and Innovation team Dr Nikhil Agarwal.

To visit the website, click here

IIT Kanpur team develops website for COVID relief

When asked to share IIT Kanpur's team's main agenda and motivation behind developing such a helpful website, Dr Nikhil Agarwal said that need is the mother of invention.

Narrating an incident from the past, Dr Agarwal said, "3 weeks back, I was travelling from Kanpur to Delhi, one of my fellow-managers, who was there in the car with me tested positive and of course as you know it, I was also quite scared. Immediately, I ran through the hospital to get my RT-PCR done and I was horrified to see the situation at the hospital. It was an absolute disaster. After visiting 5 hospitals and different labs, I was not able to get my RT PCR done and none of the doctors was willing to see me. They said, 'Okay, we will give you a teleconsultation.' By the time I came back home in the evening after one day, I was quite distressed, my fever was running high and I took the medicine. The next morning, I immediately called a meeting with Rahul and Aditi and said that we have to provide an authentic source of information, where we can upload all the information in one place, which can be accessed by anybody and it has to be verified. So following this, Rahul and his team got into action, within 24 hours."

Giving details on how this COVID-aid website functions, Dr Nikhil said that there are a few interns who also work with the team. Stating that the best part about working at a technical institution is that, one has technical resources available immediately, he said as soon s we decided to come up with such a platform, Aditi Kumar got into action. "She started enrolling hundreds of volunteers to sincerely contribute to the website," he added.

Informing that currently, the www.IndiaCOVIDsupport.com has over 500 volunteers working at different levels, the CEO of IIT Kanpur's Incubation and Innovation team said that running such a website is a continuous effort because the leads have to be verified time and again. He said, "Social media is flooded with information data. If you put one thing on social media today, hundreds of responses come so, we are collating all that information in one place."

When asked to explain in detail how to use the website, Aditi Kumar from IIT Kanpur's team said that as soon as the person lands on the home page of the website, he/she has to select the name of the city along with its state, for example, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to proceed further. She said, "Once the person has selected the location, he/she will be asked to select the service they are looking for, after which the verified information will be available on the screen."

When republic TV asked the IIT Kanpur's team about how do they verify that the information posted by the users and volunteers is right, Rahul Patel said that there is a dedicated team for this, who continuously verify all the leads. If in case, the lead, which was verified a few minutes or hours ago is no more available, then the team also deletes that immediately, he added.

Concluding with the interview, the team of www.IndiaCOVIDsupport requested the views of Republic TV to come forward and volunteer for this website to help people during these tough times.

COVID-19 tally in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India is currently, witnessing a sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. So far, India has recorded over 2,02,82,833 positive cases, out of which, 1,66,13,292 have recovered and 2,22,408 have died. As per the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 3,57,229 new cases, 3,20,289 fresh recoveries and 3,449 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 34,47,133.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Pixabay)