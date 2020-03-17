Covid-19: IIT-Kanpur Asks Students To Vacate Hostels After Suspending Classes & Tech Fest

In the wake of the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the IIT-Kanpur as a preventive measure has asked the students to vacate the hostels too after it cancelled its annual technical festival ''Techkriti'' and suspended classes for students.

According to the Deputy Director of the institute Prof Manindra Agarwal, the administration suspects a spike in the spread of the virus in next two to three weeks. He said that since faculty members and students often travel to different countries for pursuing academic tasks, chances remain high that they may fall victim to the deadly Coronavirus.

However, in order to avoid a situation of a large number of students vacating the premises leading to a shortage of transport facilities, the administration has reportedly sought a gradual reduction of students from the hostel.

The notice issued to students says that all undergraduate, MBA, and first-year M.Tech students are required to vacate the hostels by March 19 while PhD, second-year M.Tech/MDes/MS and fifth-year dual degree students, who are already in the campus, are allowed to stay in the hostels after March 19.

India has reported its third death on Tuesday due to the virus. As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster" and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are around 182,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,171 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

