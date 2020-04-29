IIT Kanpur Leads COVID Fight With 'Corona Killer Box', Can Be Used To Sanitize Essentials

General News

In a bid to scale up the fight against COVID-19, professionals from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have developed a 'Corona Killer Box'

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a bid to scale up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have developed a 'Corona killer box' which can be used to sanitize essential items. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday,  Dr. Amandeep Singh and Prof J Ramkumar - the founders of the 'Corona Killer Box' elaborated on its functioning and compared it to a microwave oven in terms of size. All domestic items such as purse, money, fruit, vegetables, and more can be placed inside the box for a time limit based on the surface area of the product.  Further, the Corona Killer Box could also be used to sterilize surgical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).  

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories