IIT Kanpur Successfully Conducts Artificial Rain Test Through Cloud Seeding

IIT Kanpur successfully conducted a test for artificial rain via cloud seeding in its vicinity on Thursday, June 22. Powder spray was fired amid thick clouds resulting in heavy rain in and around the IIT Kanpur campus.

A plane was flown to a height of 5000 feet from IIT’s airstrip for the artificial rain project.

IIT Kanpur initiated the project in 2017. The experiment was conducted after receiving a nod from the civil aviation regulator DGCA.

Cloud seeding will come as a relief in the event of severe air pollution and drought.

Cloud seeding is the process of combining different kinds of chemical agents, including silver iodide, dry ice and even table salt, in clouds to thicken them and increase the chances of rainfall.