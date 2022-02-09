IIT-M Says Significant Decline In Deer Deaths On Campus In 4 Yrs After 35 Died Last July

IIT Madras in a statement informed that there is a significant decline recorded in the death figures of the deers inside the campus in the last four years. The statement came after an RTI (Right To Information) revealed that around 35 deers died inside the campus in the last six months. Issuing a clarification, IIT- M revealed that the number of deer deaths has dropped significantly inside the tech campus.

Significant decline in Deer deaths in IIT Madras Campus

Supporting their statement with data, the institution revealed that as many as 96 deers were reported to be dead in 2018; 79 in 2019; 83 in 2020 and 53 in 2021. The RTI also informed that out of the 35 deaths recorded, only 15 deer bodies were sent for postmortem. Reflecting upon it, IIT-M stated that the following information was revealed in the 15 postmortems that were conducted. Out of 15, two deers died from tuberculosis (TB), two from old age and weakness, four from plastic/polythene consumption. While another two lost their lives due to dog bites. Accidents did not kill any deer or blackbucks, according to the institution’s statement.

The institute noted that this data does not include the deers injured by dog bites and taken away by the Wildlife Department for treatments. Furthermore, according to IIT Madras, the number of deer killed on campus as a result of dog bites has decreased from 28 in 2020 to five in the last year.

Dog bites, plastic consumption main reasons behind deaths

According to the institute, around 15-16 stray dogs roamed around the campus, who have harmed deers and monitored lizards. In the statement, IIT Madras reported that the recent death of a blackbuck due to a dog bite had occurred in November 2021 and the animal had died due to terrible injuries. They further informed that there is a constant movement of the birds, reptiles, and mammals between the adjacent areas of Guindy National Park and the IIT Madras campus.

In response to the issue of plastic pollution, the institute stated that it has taken stringent measures to decrease plastic consumption and eradicate plastic trash on campus. They added that IIT-M is a campus that values biodiversity and that all precautions have been made to maintain the campus safe for deer.



Image: PTI/ Rep Image