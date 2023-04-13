IIT Madras Suicide Case: Students Hold Protest For Suspension Of PhD Supervisor

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras staged a protest before the campus on the night of April 12, seeking justice for Sachin Jain, a student of the institute who allegedly committed suicide on March 31, 2023, in Chennai at his friend’s house. They also demanded action against Sachin’s Professor holding him responsible for the death of Sachin. Notably in 2023 three suicides have been reported at IIT Madras.

Students protesting at main gate iitmadras pic.twitter.com/onzBIq5Cj3 April 12, 2023

IIT Madras students demonstrate on campus

IIT Madras students protested last night (April 12) seeking justice for PhD student Sachin Jain, a PhD research scholar at the mechanical engineering department at IIT Madras, who died recently allegedly by suicide. Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (IIT) students allege that Sachin's guide Professor Ashish Kumar Sen is the reason for his death and demanded action against the Professor. It’s also important to note the brother of the deceased Bhavesh Jain in a letter to the senior officials of IIT Madras has also held Professor Sen responsible for the death of Sachin Jain.

The family of Sachin Kumar Jain has written a complaint to the director of @iitmadras alleging inhumane treatment by his guide (PhD supervisor) as the reason for his suicide and demanding action against the people responsible. #justiceforsachin pic.twitter.com/QQYP931J7g — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) April 5, 2023

Professor Sen was harassing Jain despite being aware about his mental health issues informed brother Bhavesh Jain. The PhD scholar was threatened with disciplinary action by Sen blocking his access to the lab and burdening him with extra work, which further aggravated his condition. Sachin also informed his family that his guide was forcing him with more work and thus his degree might get delayed. Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) said, "Harassment from faculties are normalised in IITs. There is no institutional support system for students to raise their grievances against faculty harassment and humiliation. Faculties need to be held accountable for their inhumane actions. Students should be treated with respect."

IIT Madras launch probe

IIT-Madras has set up a panel to inquire why students are choosing to die by suicide, news agency ANI reported on March 15. The premier institute has taken up the investigation after a third-year engineering student from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide inside his hostel room on March 14. It’s important to recall three students have committed suicide in the institute in 2023.

The inquiry committee also includes student representatives who will look into the reasons behind and various aspects of incidents of the sort.