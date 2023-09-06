IIT Mandi: 10 Students Suspended, Disciplinary Action Against 62 Others For Ragging Juniors

Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi on Wednesday suspended 10 students, including office-bearers of the student body, and initiated disciplinary action against 62 others for allegedly ragging their juniors during a recent event, according to officials.

The disciplinary action taken against the students includes fines ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 and community service of 20 to 60 hours, according to the extent of their involvement in the incident, they said.

Three office-bearers of the institute's student body are among the 10 students who have been suspended from academics and hostel till December 2023.

The action came after the first-year students, in anonymous complaints to the authorities, alleged that during an introductory event, they were ragged by the seniors.

"Recently, an incident of ragging came to the institute's notice. It was found that some B Tech students were involved in ragging freshers. Disciplinary action is being taken against 72 students involved in the incident," a statement issued by the institute said.

"IIT Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus," it added.

According to reports, the first-year students, in anonymous complaints to the authorities, alleged that during an introductory event, some seniors shouted and made them stand in corners. The incident took place last month on August 11.

The incident comes weeks after a 17-year-old Jadavpur University student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of a hostel. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

A panel set up by the university to probe the death of the student on Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime.

Ragging is a criminal offence and the University Grants Commission has framed regulations on curbing the menace in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate the scourge of ragging.

The UGC in 2009 notified "Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions" that are mandatory for all universities and institutions.