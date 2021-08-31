IIT Roorkee And NDMA Develop An App That Predicts Natural Calamities, Read All The Details

Again in a big step towards preventing natural disasters, IIT Roorkee in a joint venture with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an application that can predict natural calamities. The app will help in understanding the arrival of disaster beforehand and taking preventive measures for the same.

IIT Roorkee develops app to detect natural disasters

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday informed about the app and said that it will help in alerting about the possible natural calamities before time. Further, he added that an expert committee will be formed which will inform about the amount of rainfall to be received in every area with the help of the application. This will provide adequate time to make arrangements and preparations. Rawat has also requested the Central government to ease the 2001 disaster parameters and is also looking forward to a proposal for the same.

Giving details about the Doppler radar in Mukteshwar, he said that it has already started functioning and another one will be soon set up in the Surkanda Devi. Furthermore, a third radar will be set up in Lansdowne which will help a lot in detecting all the disasters in the state.

Inventions by IIT Roorkee

Earlier in the month of August, IIT Roorkee in partnership with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority developed a mobile application that would detect early signs of an earthquake and accordingly deliver warnings to the users on Android and iOS smartphones. The app was named the 'Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert'. It is one of the most useful applications in the state which is one of the most earthquakes hit regions. The application uses the Earthquake Early Warning system which is a real-time earthquake information system and can detect signs of potential earthquakes.

One of the most prestigious institutes in the country, IIT Roorkee is known for making some major inventions. In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, it had developed an application for helping in the surveillance of coronavirus patients. It not only helped in managing quarantine facilities but also in controlling overcrowding at any location.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/Twitter)