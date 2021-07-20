IIT Ropar Develops First-of-its-kind Oxygen Rationing Device AMLEX To Minimise Wastage

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, has developed AMLEX, a first-of-its-kind Oxygen Rationing Device that increases the life of medical oxygen cylinders by 300%. The device provides a required volume of oxygen to the patient during inhalation and trips when the patient exhales CO2. This process saves oxygen which otherwise unnecessarily gets wasted.

In the press release by the Ministry of Education, it is mentioned that, ” during exhalation, the oxygen in the oxygen cylinder/pipe is pushed out along with the exhaled CO2 by the user. This leads to wastage of a large volume of oxygen in long run. In addition to this, a large volume of oxygen escapes from the openings of the mask to the environment in the resting period (between inhalation and exhalation) due to the continuous flow of life-saving gas in the mask. As we have seen the demand for medical oxygen has jumped manifold amid the second wave of Covid-19, the device would help in stopping the unwanted wastage of the same.”

Director of IIT Ropar, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, said in the release, “The device can operate on both portable power supply (battery) as well as line supply (220V-50Hz)” AMLEX was developed by Ph.D. students of the Biomedical Engineering Department of the institution – Mohit Kumar, Ravinder Kumar and Amanpreet Chander under the guidance of Dr. Ashish Sahani, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering.

How will this affect the hospitals?

Dr Sahani said, “Made specifically for oxygen cylinders, AMLEX can be easily connected between the oxygen supply line and the mask worn by the patient. It uses a sensor which senses and successfully detects inhalation and exhalation of the user in any environmental condition.” AMLEX works with any commercially available oxygen therapy masks having multiple openings for airflow.

Dr GS Wander, Director, Research and Development at Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, appreciated the innovation and said that in the present pandemic times we all have learned the importance of effective and pertinent use of life-saving Oxygen. He said that even though many hospitals are increasing their oxygen storage and production capacity, AMLEX can really help in limiting the use of oxygen in small rural and semi-urban health centres. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja further said, in the release, that the country now needs rapid but safe solutions to combat COVID-19. Since, the virus is affecting the lungs and subsequently breathing system of the patient, the institution has not intended to go in for patenting of the device. He said rather the IIT would be happy to transfer this technology free of cost, in the interest of the nation, to those interested to go in for mass production of the device.