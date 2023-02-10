IKEA to Lulu, Adani to Godrej, Noida inks deals over Rs 7.9 lakh Cr amid Investor summit

Ahead of the UP Global Investors Summit, 1,333 MoUs for investments totaling Rs 7.85 lakh crore have been inked by top domestic and foreign firms with various departments of Gautam Budh Nagar, ranging from Adani, Godrej, and M3M to IKEA and the Lulu Group.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has signed 92 MoUs worth Rs. 1.03 lakh crore, followed by the Noida Authority (362 MoUs worth Rs. 88,500 crore) and the Greater Noida Authority (110 MoUs worth Rs. 74,000 crore).

Yamuna Expressway Authority, which has a large land bank, and the upcoming Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), which spans 21,000 hectares, along with upcoming mega projects like Noida International Airport, Film City, and Medical Device Park, have made the district a sought-after location for establishing industries.

At the UP Global Investors Summit, the Noida Authority is set to highlight DNGIR as a significant investment prospect. It has signed an MoU for investments of Rs 5,000 crore with the Adani Group.

With a proposal to invest Rs 5,500 crore in the project, the Adani Group has sought 700 acres of land near the Jewar airport to build an industrial and warehouse complex. A skill-development centre has also been proposed for a 250-acre site in the YEIDA area. Nevertheless, a final decision has not yet been made regarding them.

Over the next five years, DNGIR anticipates operating more than 1,300 industrial sites. Over four phases, more than Rs 5 lakh crore is anticipated to be invested in DGNIR, which is also estimated to create more than 10.2 lakh jobs.

UP Global Investor Summit 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, February 10, in Lucknow, inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2.0, 2023.

The flagship global investor summit 2023 is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 12. The massive gathering aims to bring together policymakers, business titans, academics, think tanks, and world leaders to explore commercial prospects and form alliances. According to an official release, Investor UP 2.0 is a complete, investor-centric, and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that aims to provide investors with pertinent, clearly defined, and standardized services.