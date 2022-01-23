Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Muzafffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 23 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was busted at Budhana bypass road under Khatoli Police Station area with seizure of a cache of weapons, police said on Sunday.

Sixteen pistols, 11 barrels, and several pistol under manufacture were seized and one man was arrested during the raid on Saturday night, they said.

The raid was part of a drive the police is carrying out to nab illegal arms manufacturers in the region ahead of the UP polls. An arms factory was busted in New Mandi Police Station area on Friday too with seizure of several arms. PTI COR VN VN

