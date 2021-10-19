Illegal firecracker manufacturing units unearthed, 5 arrested in Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 19 (PTI) Five people have been arrested and huge quantities of firecrackers seized from their possession in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal manufacturing of firecrackers, police raided some houses in Kalasandhapur, Pataligida and Khandadeuli in Aska police station area in the last two days and seized 130 bags of firecrackers and explosive materials, officer-in-charge P K Sahoo said.

At least five people have been arrested, while others managed to flee the spot, he said, adding it is suspected that firecrackers would have been transported to other places before Diwali.

A case under sections of the Odisha Fireworks and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act was registered and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR HMB SBN ACD ACD

