Illegal Mining Case: Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Close Aide Pankaj Mishra's Bail Plea

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal mining case. Notably, the ED filed a Prosecution Complaint under the PMLA before a special court in Ranchi against Pankaj Mishra and the other two accused-- Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the central agency, 47 searches were conducted throughout India across multiple states on different days which resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink-III, and seizure of 5 stone crushers, two trucks. Also, incriminating documents along with two AK 47 Assault Rifles and 60 bullets were recovered.

ED files chargesheet against Pankaj Mishra

Notably, ED arrested Pankaj Mishra in July, muscleman Bachhu Yadav, and middleman Prem Prakash in the month of August. The agency initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Barharwa Police Station, Sahebganj District, Jharkhand under various sections of IPC 1860, against Pankaj Mishra and others. Later on, several FIRs regarding illegal mining lodged under IPC, Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act were also added to the ambit of scheduled offences. To date, the agency has identified more than Rs. 1000 Crore in the illegal mining case

In its chargesheet, ED said, "PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister Soren, MLA from Barhait, Sahebganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices."

Adding further, it stated, " He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as the installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahebganj. Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 42 crore have already been acquired by the accused Pankaj Mishra have been identified to date."

(With inputs from ANI)