'Illegal Sand Mining An Ongoing Problem,' Admits MP Minister For Mineral Resources

On Sunday, Minister for Mineral Resources in Madhya Pradesh Pradeep Jaiswal admitted that illegal sand mining was an ongoing issue in Madhya Pradesh despite the efforts by the Kamal Nath government to stop it. He stated that this was a persistent problem in the state for the past 15 years and it was difficult to eradicate it since there was an added problem of differentiating between legal and illegal sand mines. He also revealed that a lot of these illegal sand mines are controlled by the Panchayats.

"We have tried our best to control illegal sand mining in the state still in some places it is going on. This tradition has been running since last 15 yrs. There are legal mines too, that are run by contractors and Panchayats," said Jaiswal.

MLA resigns over illegal sand mines in Narmada

His statement comes after Congress MLA from Gadarwara Sunita Patel threatened to resign earlier this week, against illegal sand mining in the Narmada River. "I had taken an oath that if I get elected as an MLA I will not allow sand mining here. I tried my best but I was betrayed not just by other parties but my party as well, and by the administration too. It has been a year now that I have been trying to stop it. It causes me immense pain that I have not been able to fulfill my promise," the MLA said

"There are so many sand mines that it is difficult to differentiate between legal and illegal mines. However, a new policy will be introduced very soon and I believe within the next few days the issue will be solved," Jaiswal stated.

(With Agency inputs)