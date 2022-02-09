Illegal Sand Mining Case: Punjab CM's Nephew To Remain In ED Custody Until Feb 11

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey is set to remain in the ED custody until February 11, in connection to the illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The central agency had sought Bhupinder Singh’s custody for 10 days and now, he will be produced in the court on February 11. Special public prosecutor Lokesh Narang represented the ED in the court while former Punjab advocate general APS Deol appeared as Bhupinder’s counsel.

In its application, the agency stated that the accused during his remand period was confronted with seized documents that pointed at him making large sums of money through illegal sand mining through his contacts with senior officials in the state government.

“Of the 18 lakh pages contained in seized digital devices, 20,000 are yet to be analysed. We need to quiz the accused about other people involved in the episode,” it added.

Punjab CM’s nephew arrested in illegal sand mining case

Earlier on February 4, after Honey was brought to judicial court in Jalandhar, he was remanded to ED custody until February 8. As per sources, Honey was arrested by the ED on February 3 from Jalandhar after day-long questioning. This comes after ED seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Honey, and others in connection to the case.

After a two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, the ED declared the total recoveries.

Premises of other accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and his partners and shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh were also raided by the federal agency on January 18 and 19.

It is learned that the officials of the Enforcement Directorate took Bhupinder Singh Honey to the civil hospital in Jalandhar for medical tests during the night hours of February 7.

