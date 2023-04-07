'Illegally Built' Film Studios Of Ex-Maha Min Aslam Shaikh In Mumbai Demolished

In a massive action against former Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Shaikh's "illegally built" film studios in the Madh-Marve area of ​​Mumbai on Friday, April 7.

The bulldozer action was initiated by BMC after the orders of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. According to sources, the value of these studios, where the shooting of movies like Adipurush and Ram Setu took place, is around 1000 crore.

'Symbols of Uddhav Thackeray govt's corruption being demolished': Kirit Somaiya

The development came in after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint to the Environment Ministry of Maharashtra claiming that the studios operated by Aslam Shaikh and his associates are illegally built at Madh-Marve. Following this, the Environment Ministry of Maharashtra ordered BMC and District Magistrate to take strict action against the studios.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who was present at the demolition site in the morning, said, "The studios were built under 'No Development Zone' under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew about the illegal studios long back but didn't take action. We approached the court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed. Requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & to order a probe into this."

"National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed to demolish the studios. These (studios) are the symbols of Uddhav Thackeray govt's corruption which are being demolished," Kirit Somaiya added.