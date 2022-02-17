Illegally installed statue of Shivaji Maharaj removed in Maha village

Jalna, Feb 16 (PTI) A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which had been illegally installed by BJP activists at Sevali village in Maharashtra's Jalna district was removed by the district administration on Wednesday, police said.

The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king was installed on Monday night on a government-owned plot in the village without obtaining permission from authorities and following proper procedure, they said.

The next day, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in Sevali and nearby villages.

A case was registered against 20 local BJP activists over installation of the sculpture, the police said.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the district administration removed the statue, said an official.

To protest against the administration's action, business establishments and shops remained shut during the day in the village.

BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar, who had supported installation of the statue, criticized the district administration and the police for their action.

He said the police and the administration have hurt the sentiments of people and added they removed the sculpture without giving prior notice.

The opposition party MLA warned the people of Maharashtra will not forgive the Shiv Sena-led MVA government for the act.

Lonikar asserted he will reinstall the statue after completing necessary procedure. PTI COR RSY RSY

