'I'm For UCC, But Reforms Should Be In Small Doses': Faizan Mustafa At Jethmalani Lecture

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series organised by Republic Media Network on Saturday, former Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, Faizan Mustafa, said that he is for the Uniform Civil Law (UCC), but he believes that reforms should be made in small doses. He also asserted that normative changes in law don't necessarily bring about a social reform.

Professor Faizan Mustafa began his lecture by remembering his association with Ram Jethmalani which dates back to 1993. Speaking on UCC, he said, "I am for Uniform Civil Code, but I am not for doing the UCC in one go. I have been writing that the only way is to go for peaceful reform and by peaceful reform, I mean encompassing small doses of reform."

"Our obsessive insistence on uniformity as against social justice and women's rights is the problem. If we look at the Assembly it's three main proponents. Ambedkar sought to justify UCC provision in terms of national unity and not in terms of women's rights," he added.

Reforms should be made in small doses: Prof Faizan Mustafa

Explaining his opinion on bringing small doses of reforms, professor Mustafa said, "The UCC debate strengthens majoritarian chauvinism on one hand and minority fundamentalism on the other, and that is why I have suggested that let us reform in small doses. For instance, the government recently increased the age of marriage for girls. This is the reform that will be applicable to all. This is the way to go about it."

"I believe that UCC, like the cause of Hindi as the national language, has suffered from the enthusiasm of its crusaders," argued Faizan Mustafa, adding, "Different communities may have different laws but all such laws must be consistent with the Constitutional provisions. Even the Hindu Code Bill has three different laws under it. Moreover, I believe normative changes in law don't bring about social reform."

Best way to reform Muslim Law is to not reform it at all: Mustafa

Weighing in on Muslim Personal Law, Mustafa added, "When Shariat Law was passed, Muslims deprived Muslim daughters from their share in their agricultural land. If we want to create a conducive environment for UCC, we must popularise the idea that be it Muslim Law or Hindu Law, it is a jurist-given law."

"The best way to reform the Muslim Law is to not reform it at all. Let it be inconvenient, it will wither away fast enough. If there is a frontal attack on personal law, it will survive in the country as it has unable to show in countries with majority Muslim population," he added.