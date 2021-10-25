'I'm Not Dawood Wankhede': Sameer Wankhede's Father Dnyandev Shows Docs To Falsify Malik

"I am not Dawood Wankhede," claimed an emotional father of NCB Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Monday. Calling it a plot of those in power to trap his son who is leading the probe to unveil the drug cartel in Mumbai, Dnyandev Wankhede refuted the claims of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik by putting on record all his documents - starting from his Bachelor's degree to the two marriage certificates of Sameer Wankhede, which has him named as 'Dnyandev Wankhede'. Dnyandev Wankhede also added that he has all documents like PAN card, Aadhar card, among others in the same name.

Sameer Wankhede's father says his son is stuck in 'Chakravyuh'

During the exclusive conversation, Dnyandev Wankhede expressed his displeasure on the allegations being leveled against his son. He said, "It has been 15 years since my son has been for the government, and the allegations of bribery, faking religion and everything else that has been made against my son are fake." Dnyandev alleged, "Nawab Malik is looking for revenge against my son as his son-in-law was earlier arrested, he has vowed to destroy the Wankhede family."

Wankhede added, "My son is Arjun from Mahabharat, he is being cornered by Malik, but my son will succeed. The personal attacks made on my family are not right, we are ready to fight with Nawab Malik and will go to court to fight." He added that Nawab Malik should be investigated rather than his son. Wankhede said that he did not trust the police department and will directly go to court as he trusted the justice system of the country.

Nawab Malik's accuses Sameer Wankhede of using fake caste certificates

On Sunday, Nawab Malik called the Zonal Director 'fraud' for using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Referring to the birth certificate shared by him on Twitter, in which Wankhede is categorized as a Muslim, the Maharashtra Minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category.

Thereafter, Sameer Wankhede issued a statement confirming that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. Affirming that he had married one Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede added that he had later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in 2017 after his divorce in 2016.