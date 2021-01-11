IMA Asks 3.5 Lakh Members To Get Vaccinated First; Asserts It Stands With India's Vaccines

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday requested all its 3.5 lakh members in 1800 local branches to voluntarily come together to get vaccinated first to show to the world that "vaccines are safe and efficacious." In a statement, the IMA said that after an extensive review of scientific data, indexed articles, expert panel reports and in discussion with IMA, ICMR and WHO experts, has decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by Government of India.

IMA to partner with Govt. of India for vaccines

The IMA appreciated and congratulated the hard work of Indian scientists, modern medicine doctors and the Govt. of India for bringing out two Indian vaccines against SARS Covid-19. "All infrastructure facilities of IMA branches across the country will be available voluntarily for this vaccination programme and all our members of Indian Medical Association will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower," the official statement said.

"IMA believes getting vaccination is not only to protect the individual but also to bring herd immunity to the community thereby raising the hope to control the corona pandemic," it added. Speaking to Republic, Dr Jayesh Lele who is the Secretary-General of the IMA also had a message for those doubting India's vaccines, saying "Don't worry, doctors will be in the frontlines. All the precautions will be taken".

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India set to roll out on January 16, the transportation of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune in Maharashtra is likely to start from the evening of January 11.

COVID-19 vaccination to start in India on Jan 16

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers. The decision, the government said on Saturday, was taken at a high-level meeting where PM Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories.

"After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021," it said. After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crores, a government statement said.

READ | Babul Supriyo accuses Hanuma Vihari of 'murdering Cricket'; slams India-Australia's draw

READ | First COVID-19 Vaccine Truck: Koolex cold chain set to transport key consignments from SII

According to the Health Ministry guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more.

The Prime Minister said that India will take a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19 on January 16. "Starting that day, India's nationwide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers)," PM Modi tweeted.

On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including Safai Karamcharis. https://t.co/P5Arw64wVt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

READ | Hindu Mahasabha opens 'Godse Gyaanshala' in MP's Gwalior; terms him a 'true patriot'

READ | Farmer protest: BKU leader threatens disruptive 26 Jan march; Opposition leaders to huddle