IMA Chief Demands Centre To Allow Vaccination For Adults; Says ‘Night Curfew Of No Use’

Echoing several states' plea to remove the age bar for COVID-19 vaccination, IMA president J. A Jayalal on Tuesday, urged the Centre has written to the Prime Minister to allow vaccination for all adult citizens. Batting for total lockdown instead of night curfews, Dr. Jayalal said that IMA aims to vaccinate atleast 30-40 crore people. As of date, 8.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered with 43 lakh doses give yesterday.

IMA bats for vaccine for all & total lockdown

"We feel that vaccinating all is the only option to combat the second wave. The more and more people are vaccinated we will develop herd immunity. As per ICMR estimates, if 1.6 crore people are infected, another 30-40 crore people will also be infected. Additionally, 30-40 crore people need to be vaccinated. So far only 8 crore people are vaccinated. We need to open up the centres to anyone above 18 to get vaccinated," said JA Jayalal to Republic TV. READ | India records highest single-day vaccination coverage

He added, "This is a do-or-die situation as we are recording over 1 lakh cases now. The govt will step in and give everyone above 18 the opportunity to get vaccinated. What we need is private family clinics also to be involved in the vaccination drive. As there are curfews being put now, it is necessary to include them as people will not want to step out of their houses and get vaccinated."

He also urged Centre to make vaccination free of cost, citing Rs 35,000 budgetary allocation to battle COVID-19. Highlighting the need to include private family clinics in vaccination, he said all doctors are ready to do work. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot have written to PM Modi to allow vaccination of all adults above 18 years. PM Modi is set to hold a review meeting on the re-emerging COVID wave across India with all CMs later in the evening.

"Moreover, why should private hospitals be charging for vaccination? We have enough funds allocated for vaccination - Rs 35,000 crores. Govt should say that anyone who wants to get vaccinated is allowed to get vaccinated. We in the doctor community are ready to do the work for this to achieve the aim to vaccinate 30-40 crore people," he said.

He added, "Lockdown on malls, public places is indeed feasible - people cannot afford luxurious life now. The night curfew imposition is of no use as everyone will move in the daytime. Lockdown will only postpone the disease not solve it. Vaccination is the only option. Lockdown should be pre-planned and people should be assured of getting essential supplies," said Jayalal.

India's vaccination peaks at 43 lakhs

More than 43 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span 24 hours on April 5, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry. As on day-80 of the vaccination drive (April 5), a total 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given out of which 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for 1st dose while 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose. In response to 'Vaccination for all' plea, Centre has said, 'aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it'. India is currently gripped in the second wave of COVD cases clocking over a lakh cases on Monday.