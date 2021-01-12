IMA Chief Dr Jayalal Hails Country's COVID Vaccine Rollout: 'It's A Product Of India'

As the Serum Institute's Coronavirus vaccine was dispatched from Pune on Tuesday to thirteen locations across the country, Indian Medical Association National President Dr Jayalal has expressed delight that the country has achieved this feat by manufacturing the Coronavirus vaccines in the country.

The IMA is working in tandem with the government of India providing the technical support and expertise in the vaccination drive and has also urged all its 3.5 lakh members in 1800 local branches to voluntarily come together to get vaccinated first to show to the world that "vaccines are safe and efficacious."

Over the effectiveness of the vaccines, Jayalal categorically stated that the focus should not be on the efficacy of the vaccine as a majority of the vaccines are only 50% effective.

'Product of India'

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Jayalal said, "Let us not bother too much on the efficacy of the vaccines. It is well proved that any vaccine above 50% efficacy is good enough for our country. The various vaccines which you are using, that influenza vaccine you use, it has the efficacy of around 50%. Even if you can get a 70% or 80% (efficacy) it is not going to make any change. Even if we get a 60%, we will be able to get a herd immunity to the country."

"It is a product of India. I have great faith in Indian scientists. We are extremely good not only in India but our doctors are doing good in western countries also. If the Covaxin and Covishield which has been produced in India with Indian infrastructure and facilities, which can also be stored in Indian setup of 2 to 3 degrees or 2 to 8 degree temperature, so that is more suitable for our country. We can't even depend on Pfizer which has to be stored at -70 degrees. It is practically atypical, he added.

The IMA chief 'wholeheartedly' thanked "the scientists and modern medical doctors who strived hard to bring out this human medical services" for the country. "I know with what dedication and determination our people have worked hard," he said.

In view of the misconceptions over the vaccines, he expressed faith in the vaccines and asserted that the vaccines have gone through the phase-I and phase-II of human clinical trials, establishing the safety of the vaccines. The Phase-III and animal studies which

Speaking of the new variant of Coronavirus which has caused havoc in the UK and other countries in the world with an alarming surge in the new infections, the IMA chief said that "we are fortunate to know that these vaccines are good enough against the mutated virus also."

