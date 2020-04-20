IMA Declares Black Day On April 23 After Horrific Chennai Incident; White Alert On 22nd

In wake of the rising incidents against the doctors and healthcare workers in the country, the Indian Medical Association has issued a 'White Alert' to the nation. As a part of the alert, all the doctors and hospitals across the country have been urged to light a candle as a protest and vigil on April 22, Wednesday, at 9 pm. The association has also declared a Black Day on April 23, and urged all doctors to work with black badges on Thursday.

In a circular issued on Monday, National President Dr Rajan Sharma stated that the IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience in spite of extreme provocation and that doctors have been beaten up, abused, denied entry and residence as well.

"Further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the Government even after Black Day," the IMA circular read.

Shocking incident in Chennai

This comes after a shocking incident in Chennai where a doctor who died of COVID-19 was denied cremation by locals. According to reports, stones were hurled at the ambulance carrying the demised neurosurgeon. The incident took place when the doctor's body was being carried to the crematorium to perform his final rites. 20 people have been arrested so far in the case. Following the incident, the IMA has also demanded a special Central law against violence on doctors, nurses, health care workers and hospitals by an ordinance.

Medical personnel attacked in Moradabad

Earlier, a medical team was attacked by a mob of 150 people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist were injured.

Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Image Credits: PTI