IMA Demands 'martyr' Status To 382 Doctors Who Died Of COVID; Says Govt Abandoning Heroes

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly reacted to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on Coronavirus in Parliament for not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to COVID-19. IMA on Wednesday, September 16, published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the lethal infection and demanded that they be treated as 'martyrs'.

Reacting to MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey's statement that public health and hospitals come under states and so insurance compensation data is not available with the Centre, IMA said that it amounts to 'abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes' who have stood up for the people.

As per IMA's COVID-19 data on September 16, as many as 2,238 doctors were infected with the disease and out of these 382 lost their lives, a senior official of the doctors' body said.

"The IMA (Indian Medical Association) finds it strange that after having formulated an unfriendly partial insurance scheme for the bereaved families to struggle with the ignominy of the government disowning them altogether stares at them," the statement by IMA said.

'Conceals' the morbidity and mortality of doctors

Referring to Health Minister Vardhan's statement in the Parliament the doctors' body said the 19th paragraph acknowledges the contribution of healthcare workers during this pandemic, however 'conceals' the morbidity and mortality of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. Calling it 'indifference', IMA disclosed that no nation has lost as many doctors and healthcare workers as India. Doctors suffer four times the mortality of ordinary citizens and private practitioners suffer eight times mortality on the same scale, IMA said.

"To feign that this information doesn't merit the attention of the nation is abominable. If the government doesn't maintain the statistics of the total number of doctors and healthcare workers infected by COVID- 19 and the statistics of how many of them sacrificed their life due to the pandemic, it loses the moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act", the statement said.

Castigating the government further IMA said, "this also exposes the hypocrisy of calling them corona warriors on one hand and denying them and their families the status and benefits of martyrdom".

After publishing a list of 382 doctors who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, along with their addresses, IMA has demanded that all the doctors be acknowledged and treated as martyrs as their families and children deserve solace and solatium from the government.

Adding further IMA said it had shared with the health ministry hundreds of suggestions and feedback during this national health emergency. "The prime minister deemed it fit to invite the national president of IMA to a meeting to share the concerns and seek suggestions and cooperation. The suo moto statement of the health minister preferred to ignore the national dimension of the war against COVID-19," it said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)