IMA Hails PM Modi & Health Workers As India Administers 100 Crore COVID Vaccine Jabs

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday hailed PM Modi after India administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. IMA's National President J A Jayalal and Honorary Secretary General Dr Jayesh Lele issued a joint statement that also lauded medical workers and other stakeholders who made this historic feat possible. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. India's COVID vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination.

'PM Modi's pro-active leadership tackled many problems' says IMA

"COVID-19 struck us in an unprecedented way resulting in heartbreaking casualties of both public, nearly 2000 doctors, and many political leaders too. When many countries including western countries were staggering with more than 2.5 per cent mortality, India with its altruistic leadership, passionately obliged modern medical manpower and synchronized efforts of the Ministry of Health, foster up our health care, and kept the mortality rate under 1.4 per cent throughout the pandemic," the IMA official release says.

Furthermore, the IMA stated, "Though there were many challenges on bed availability, oxygen shortage, drugs, and misinformation campaigns, where were effectively managed by proactive leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, the acme of accomplishment was the approval and roll-out of vaccination on January 16th."

"IMA continuously served hand holding with ministry and passionately worked extra hard to mitigate the vaccination hesitancy and today delighted to see 1 billion vaccination is done," added the IMA's official statement. IMA also lauded PM Modi for rolling out free vaccines for the people of India.

India outperforms top nations in COVID vaccination

Clocking a billion COVID vaccine doses on Thursday, India surpassed other nations to innoculate its entire eligible population against COVID-19. As per ourworldindata.org, India has now clocked the highest number of vaccine doses administered in the world with 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. India aims to innoculate its entire adult population by December 2021.

Following India, the United States has vaccinated 21.8 crore people with at least one dose. Brazil (15.6 cr), Mexico (6.79 cr), Pakistan (6.4 cr), Germany (5.7 cr) follow the US in the number of people vaccinated with one dose at least. India also tops the world in the highest number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 28.2 crores, followed by the United States with 18.9 crores, Brazil with 10.6 crores, Germany with 5.4 crores and France at 4.5 crores.

(Image: PTI/ANI)