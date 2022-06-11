IMA Holds Passing Out Parade For Spring Term 2022 Cadets In Uttarakhand's Dehradun; Watch

After relentless military training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, 288 young officers on Saturday, June 11, become ready to defend the country's frontiers. The Indian Military Academy held a passing out parade of the 288 cadets in the backdrop of the renowned Chetwode Building's Drill Square, the central premise of the IMA.

The passing out parade was organized in the presence of relatives of the cadets on Saturday morning. GOC in Chief Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder, South West Command was seen taking the salute of the parade as reviewing officer.

The Band Symphony and Multi-Activity Display were also included in the events being exhibited during the passing out parade. Officers from 150 regular and 133 technical courses will be passing out with 89 cadets of eight friendly countries, who will also join the army of their respective countries.

Gentleman Cadets who excelled in various fields felicitated

Prior to the Passing Out Parade, the Indian Military Academy held the Commandant’s prize distribution ceremony for spring terms 2022 passing out cadets on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, IMA Commandant Lt General Harinder Singh presented 40 medals and trophies to the Gentleman Cadets (GCs) who excelled in various fields during their pre-commission training at the academy.

GOC in Chief congratulates passing out cadets

While addressing the parade, GOC in Chief Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder said, “At the outset, let me congratulate gentlemen cadets of the passing out courses as you stand ahead for a life full of adventure and challenge, a life which offers you to serve the motherland. A life which commands the respect and faith of the entire nation. I would particularly like to congratulate gentleman cadets from our friendly foreign countries of Bhutan and Sri Lanka who are also getting commissioned today. I am certain that you have imbibed values and skills which will help you to contribute to the security and prosperity of your nation and of our region.”