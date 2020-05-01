IMA Jt. Secretary Condemns Attack On Doctors By Cong Neta Who Barged Into Mumbai Hospital

Quick links:
After Congress municipal corporator Meher Haider barged into a Mumbai municipal hospital, flouting lockdown norms, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Joint Secretary Dr S K Poddar, on Friday, condemned the violence by political workers on doctors. He added that the IMA demands a permanent ordinance to prevent such attacks on doctors. This act weakens the fight against COVID-19, said Dr Poddar, adding that the neta could now be a source of infection.
In a shocking incident that took place on April 24 but and has come to light on Friday, a Congress leader allegedly barged into a Mumbai hospital and misbehaved with doctors. Congress leader & Municipal Corporator Maher Haider reportedly on April 24 and April 25 barged into Global Hospital and Research Centre after which the hospital management has filed a complaint. However, the Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR on the said case even a week after the incident.
In the complaint, the hospital alleges that she 'unauthorisedly, illegally and unlawfully' entered the hospital without information and without any appointment at 12 o'clock on April 24. They said that she entered the hospital's patients wards, 'thereby disrupting the hospital's rules and decorum, and endangered the lives of patients.' The hospital authorities state that she stayed in the hospital for 45 minutes and yelled at the doctors. The complaint also alleges that she called a doctor 'drunk' and threatened the authorities to turn the hospital into a Covid quarantine centre. The complaint also states that the Municipal Corporator disturbed ailing patients and endangered their lives.