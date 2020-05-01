IMA Jt. Secretary Condemns Attack On Doctors By Cong Neta Who Barged Into Mumbai Hospital

After Congress municipal corporator Meher Haider barged into a Mumbai municipal hospital, flouting lockdown norms, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Joint Secretary Dr S K Poddar, on Friday, condemned the violence by political workers on doctors. He added that the IMA demands a permanent ordinance to prevent such attacks on doctors. This act weakens the fight against COVID-19, said Dr Poddar, adding that the neta could now be a source of infection.

What was the incident?

In a shocking incident that took place on April 24 but and has come to light on Friday, a Congress leader allegedly barged into a Mumbai hospital and misbehaved with doctors. Congress leader & Municipal Corporator Maher Haider reportedly on April 24 and April 25 barged into Global Hospital and Research Centre after which the hospital management has filed a complaint. However, the Mumbai Police has not yet filed an FIR on the said case even a week after the incident.