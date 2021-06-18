IMA Observes 'National Protest Day' Demanding Central Law To Protect Doctors From Violence

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on June 18, observed "National Protest Day" demanding a central law to protect doctors against violence. The slogan of the protest was "Save the Saviour" and doctors and healthcare workers could be seen across the country with placards stating "Stop violence against profession and professionals".

At the IMA office in Hyderabad, the staff and doctors even wore black badges to mark a protest. State Secretary of IMA Telangana, Dr Reddy told ANI that violence against the doctor fraternity should be made a non-bailable offence.

He said, "We had an act in 2008, where violence against the healthcare workers attracts 3 years of jail sentence which is bailable. If people attack doctors, they will get scared and will not take up the serious cases."

Law safeguarding medicos repealed

The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishment (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which sought to impose a jail term of up to 10 years for assaulting on-duty doctors and other healthcare professionals was dismissed by the Home Ministry saying the special law was not feasible as health is a state subject, it stated.

Around 3.5 lakh doctors of IMA have participated in a nationwide protest demanding a central law dealing with violence against medical practitioners and the fraternity.

IMA National President Dr Jayalal said that besides its members, a number of organisations such as the Association of Physicians of India, the Association of Surgeons of India, the Medical Students Network, Junior Doctor Network have taken part in the protests too.

Doctors shut clinics in protest

In Bihar and central Kerala, doctors have shut clinics in the morning to press for the demand of a central law against violence against doctors. In the evening, public interaction has been arranged to form a coordination team in each branch of IMA to stop such violence from taking place.

"We are deeply hurt to see increasing physical violence on doctors and healthcare professionals. It's occurring day in and day out. The IMA is pressing for a central act against the violence," the IMA said in a statement.

What we need is a strong central law to protect doctors from violence," the doctors' body added.

Why is IMA protesting?

During the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been incidents of violence wherein doctors rendering their services to COVID-19 wards were ill-treated, beaten and brutally assaulted in Bihar, Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, especially by family members of patients. As many as 720 doctors lost their lives battling the second wave of the pandemic.