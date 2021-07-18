IMA Opposes COVID Lockdown Relaxations In Kerala For Bakrid, Warns Govt Of Moving SC

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded the Kerala state government to withdraw its order to conduct Bakrid. The medical association has directed immediate actions. Stressing on enforcing zero-tolerance against COVID-inappropriate-behaviour, the IMA warned the Kerala government that it would be compelled to knock Supreme Court's doors.

'Unwarranted and inappropriate'

The IMA strongly criticised the decision of the CPM led Kerala state government to relax lockdown restrictions for the Bakrid festival. IMA said that while many northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have stopped the traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras, the ‘learned’ state Kerala had taken these retrograde decisions. The association also suggested that it would not mind to directly approach the Apex court of the country if the orders still persist.

The IMA said in a statement, “With the dedicated and committed services of the Government and the Modern medical fraternity, today we are in the declining phase of the second wave throughout the country, except in few states like Kerala and Maharashtra where we are still having the high number of cases.”

The medical association added, “IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Id. It is unwarranted and inappropriate at this time of Medical emergency.”

The alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Though Kerala logged 16,148 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths on Saturday (17 July), the highest in a month, the CPM-led state government had decided to relax lockdown restrictions for three days from Sunday because of the Bakrid festival. Bakrid will be celebrated across Kerala on Wednesday. The decision to allow the functioning of shops was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with a delegation of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) led by their leader T Naseeruddin.

Kerala has the highest caseload in the country, accounting for around 40 per cent of the total national caseload. The state’s test positivity remains alarmingly high at 10.76 per cent, while the national average is below three per cent. The state’s weekly average was above 14,000 cases with 10 per cent TPR. Two districts, Malappuram and Kozhikode, reported more than 2,000 cases on Saturday

