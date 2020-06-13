IMA Passing Out Parade: COAS Gen. MM Naravane Addresses Cadets, Congratulates Them

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. MM Naravane addressed the Passing out Parade (PoP) of the Indian Military Academy on Saturday, as 333 officers and 90 Gentleman cadets from nine other countries joined the Armed Forces.

The IMA's Passing out Parade was held Saturday morning, with COAS Gen. Naravane inspecting the parade and inducting the officers into the Army. Due to COVID-19 related constraints, the parade was organised keeping in mind social distancing and other norms, with the parents of the cadets missing out on the ceremony due to precautionary restrictions.

Addressing the batch of officers passing out, COAS Gen. Naravane welcomed them to the Indian Army, reminding them that they were at the service to the nation beginning from Saturday. Further, the COAS said the Indian Army did not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender and assured them of equal growth and service opportunities for all. Gen. Naravane also congratulated the parents of the cadets and expressed regret over families missing out on the ceremony.

