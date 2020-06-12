IMA Passing Out Parade To Be Held On June 13, Will Be Broadcasted Live For The First Time

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) is all set to hold the passing out parade for their batch of 2020 on June 13 in Dehradun. This year will witness the first passing out parade to be broadcasted live across the country on the Indian Army's Youtube channel -- ADGPI Indian Army from 6 am onwards.

Releasing a teaser of the parade, the Indian Army showed impressive visuals of the cadets lined up to graduate, ready to shoulder the nation's responsibility. Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane will be the reviewing officer of the passing out parade.

It will also be the first time that the parents and relatives of the cadets are not invited given the COVID-19 situation. This was one of the major reasons why the Indian Army decided to broadcast the parade live on social media. The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade. This year, the ranks would be put on by instructors or families residing within the academy premises.

