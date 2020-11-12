IMA President Condemns Haryana Govt's Decision To Hike MBBS Fees In State-run Institutions

Indian Medical Association (IMA) President Dr Rajan Sharma on Wednesday 'strongly' condemned the decision of the Haryana government to double the annual fees for medical education in state-run colleges. He said the fee hike would pose a challenge for MBBS aspirants coming from poor families who secure admission in public medial colleges after qualifying entrance exams.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced last week that the MBBS course fee has been marginally increased to Rs 10 lakh per annum from the previous fee of Rs 50,000 per year.

Speaking to ANI on the state government's decision, Dr Rajan Sharma said, "I strongly condemn the decision. Shall we do this to students from poor families who get admission in govt colleges after qualifying entrance exam?"

Haryana Government raises MBBS fees

According to a notification by the state government, a policy regarding incentivizing doctors' profession has been brought in so that they opt for Haryana government medical service in public health institutions or government medical colleges.

Under this policy, a candidate selected for the MBBS degree course shall have to execute an annual bond of Rs 10 lakh which shall be paid at the start of each calendar year.

By giving an option of facilitating the education loan for the bond amount to the candidate, the state government shall repay the installment of the loan in case the candidate gets employment with the public health institution after completing the MBBS course, it said. The candidate can also pay the bond amount and fees himself, it added.

CM Khattar issues statement

An official release quoting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there has been no increase in the fee for several years. He said as compared to other states, the medical fee is still “very minimal” in Haryana.

On the question pertaining to bond worth Rs 10 lakh, the chief minister said in Fatehabad it has been included so that after pursuing MBBS, students can work in Haryana and provide their services to the people of the state. He said the bonds are being submitted to increase the inclination of students towards working in the state.

