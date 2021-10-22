IMA President Lauds PM Modi For Leading Nation's COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Friday, Indian Medical Association's (IMA) National President Dr JA Jayalal spoke to Republic TV and lauded the Centre's Make in India initiative which boosted the vaccination drive and helped in achieving the milestone of 1 crore vaccine doses. Further speaking about the importance of vaccinations in the pandemic situation, he said that it is a big day for all the doctors and healthcare workers who were associated with the nationwide vaccination drive and has further developed hope in the minds of these people as it paves the way for India to stand in its fight against COVID-19.

Further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking some major decisions, he said that the firm decision of PM Modi is the major reason behind this achievement. PM Modi while leading the government spoke directly to the people, doctors, medical fraternity, and healthcare officers and understood their expectations and needs thereafter resulting in a major success for the country, Dr Jayalal asserted.

Vaccinations under Make in India initiative a proud movement for India: IMA President

Responding to a question on PM Modi's Make in India initiative surrounding the vaccination drive in India, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said that it is a pride moment for every Indian as the country was able to produce vaccines on its own and further inoculate 1 billion doses.

Recalling the history of the country's healthcare system, Dr Jayalal outlined how India was depended on other countries for vaccines concerning smallpox and other health issues and now with its Make in India initiative, the country has not only produced a huge amount of COVID-19 vaccines but has also imported it to other countries, thereafter, creating a position for itself on the world map.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Medical Association hailed PM Modi and further lauded healthcare workers and other stakeholders who made the historic feat possible.

PM Modi addresses nation on Oct 22

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday as India crossed more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine dose coverage.

Informing about the same, the Prime Minister Office in a tweet announced, "PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today."

Addressing the nation. Watch LIVE. https://t.co/eFdmyTnQZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

