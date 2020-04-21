IMA Urges Centre To Replicate Odisha's Move Of Martyr Status For Fallen Covid Warriors

Following the Odisha government's decision to treat COVID frontline warriors who lose their lives as martyrs, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Rajan Sharma urged the Centre to replicate the same model throughout the country.

Joining Republic TV live on Tuesday, Dr Rajan Sharma said that it was essential for healthcare workers to receive special protection while on duty and urged the Centre to pass an ordinance to bring the same into action. Talking about the attacks on medical professionals around the country in the wake of the COVID pandemic, the IMA president said that NSA on the attackers was not enough and that the security of the COVID warriors was of utmost importance.