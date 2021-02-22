IMA Rejects Coronil's ‘WHO Certificate’ Claim; Pulls Up Harsh Vardhan For Endorsement

Slamming Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev's claim that 'Coronil' has been 'certified by WHO' as the 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19', Indian Medical Organisation (IMA) on Monday expressed shock at Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan's presence at the event. Pulling up Dr. Vardhan for endorsing such a claim, it posed many questions regarding the rationale, ethics of his claims as a practising doctor of 'Modern medicine' and India's Health Minister. Asking if Dr Vardhan also backed Baba Ramdev's claims on Modern medicine being 'medical terrorism', IMA pointed out that WHO - where Dr. Vardhan is the Chairman of Executive Board - has refuted Ramdev's claims.

On Friday, Ramdev along with Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna released a 'research paper' claiming 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali', in the presence of Union Ministers Dr. Harsh Varhan and Nitin Gadkari. Coronil comes as a kit comprising 2 packs of tablets — Coronil and Swasari Vati and Anu Talia that is a bottle of oil - priced at Rs. 545. Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said Coronil has done a business of Rs 500 crore in the last seven months.

At the event, Patanjali claimed that its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme. "Study on the impact of Coronil on COVID has already been published in leading journals," Ramdev said, adding "it would work not only for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID but also help in after-effects." However, the Ayush Ministry has classified it as an "Immuno-booster" only. Moreover, WHO busted Ramdev's claims saying, 'WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19'.

In June 2020, Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines 'Coronil' anti-COVID tablets claiming it would combat and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Claiming that it had carried out clinical trials held at NIMS University, Jaipur as per standardized protocols of drug discovery to evaluate its efficacy it said 'all the corona positive patients transformed into negative ones without observing any mortality'. After its launch, AYUSH Ministry asked the company to provide details of medicines & to stop advertising or publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined. Several state governments too banned the sale of Coronil to avoid confusion as India hit its COVID-19 peak.

